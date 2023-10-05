Adams (shoulder) won't practice Thursday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
Adams exited this past Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Chargers with a shoulder injury, but he subsequently returned to action and finished with eight catches for 75 yards on 13 targets while playing 59 of the Raiders' 69 snaps on offense. With an absence from practice Thursday on tap, Adams' status is now worth tracking as Monday's game against the Packers approaches. As long as the wideout avoids any setbacks, he'll likely continue to play through the shoulder issue Monday.
More News
-
Raiders' Davante Adams: Overcomes shoulder injury•
-
Raiders' Davante Adams: Returns to Sunday's contest•
-
Raiders' Davante Adams: Injures shoulder Sunday•
-
Raiders' Davante Adams: Goes off for two scores on SNF•
-
Raiders' Davante Adams: Healthy after early Week 2 exit•
-
Raiders' Davante Adams: May have concussion•