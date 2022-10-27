Adams (illness) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
The wideout didn't practice Wednesday, so what he's able to do Friday will be key with regard to Adams' chances of suiting up Sunday against the Saints. In six games to date, Adams leads the Raiders with 37 catches on 63 targets for 509 yards and five TDs.
