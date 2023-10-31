Adams caught one of seven targets for 11 yards in Monday's 26-14 loss to the Lions.

Adams was held without a catch in the first half as Jimmy Garoppolo mustered only 31 first-half passing yards in the quarterback's return from a back injury. The star receiver finally got into the box score with an 11-yard catch on the first play of the second half, but that was his only reception, even though Adams was the only Raider with more than four targets in this one. Garoppolo finished with just 126 yards and missed an open Adams a few times, including on a deep ball in the fourth quarter that would have produced a touchdown with an accurate throw. Las Vegas has been intent on keeping Adams ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, and assuming the team doesn't have a last-minute change of heart in that regard, Adams will hope for better play from Garoppolo in Week 9 against the Giants.