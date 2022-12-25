Adams reeled in two of nine targets for 15 yards during Saturday's 13-10 loss in Pittsburgh.

Despite having their full allotment of skill-position talent, the Raiders had all sorts of trouble getting anything going on the ground or through the air Week 16. Mustering just 143 net passing yards didn't do them any favors, and Adams finished with less than 40 receiving yards for the fifth occasion in 15 games this season. Since going off for 120-plus yards four times in five contests between Weeks 9 and 13, he's combined for a 9-114-0 line on 25 targets over the last three. Adams will have a difficult task on his hands Week 17 versus the 49ers' No. 1 ranked defense in terms of yards and points allowed.