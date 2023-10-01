Adams recorded eight receptions on 13 targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Chargers.

Adams had a few obstacles to a productive day, the first of which was having fourth-round rookie Aidan O'Connell under center. He also suffered a shoulder injury in the first half and entered halftime having failed to record a catch. However, with the Raiders trying to catch up on the scoreboard, he managed to turn in a respectable performance thanks to a huge amount of volume in the second half. It was far from Adams' most efficient performance, but considering the challenges he faced, it was a more than passable effort.