Adams secured seven of 13 targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 20-13 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Adams led the Raiders in receptions, receiving yards and targets in the contest, and he added his fourth touchdown of the campaign and first since Week 3 on a 46-yard grab on the final play of the first quarter. Adams has encouragingly been more involved since the switch to Antonio Pierce and Aidan O'Connell at head coach and quarterback, respectively, posting a 17-202-1 line on 33 targets in that three-game span. Adams will have a chance to keep building momentum in a Week 12 home showdown against the Chiefs.