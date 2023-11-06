Adams had four receptions on seven targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Giants.

Adams' recent woes in fantasy continued Sunday with another pedestrian receiving line, this time with new starting quarterback Aiden O'Connell under center. The rookie signal-caller performed adequately as the Raiders picked up the win in interim head coach Antonio Pierce's first game taking over for Josh McDaniels. Adams was left out of the party despite leading the team in targets, having to deal with double and even triple teams on occasions Sunday. The star receiver is averaging just 3.6 receptions and 35.2 receiving yards with no touchdowns over his last five appearances. Adams' cold stretch has stagnated his season line at 51-573-3 following a hot start to the fantasy campaign. The superstar's combination of talent and targets should keep him in fantasy starting lineups for next Sunday's matchup against the Jets.