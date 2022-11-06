Adams recorded 10 receptions on 17 targets for 146 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Adams got to off a fast start by tallying each of the Raiders' first two touchdowns from 25 and 38 yards, respectively. He appeared to be in for an even bigger performance but managed only one reception for zero yards in the second half as Las Vegas' offense completely stalled in the final two quarters. Despite the slow end to the performance, Adams was targeted on 17 of Derek Carr's 36 pass attempts and no other receiver on the team commanded more than five targets. Adams has now topped 100 receiving yards in four of eight contests on the campaign.