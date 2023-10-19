Adams (shoulder) returned to a full practice Thursday.

Adams, who has been managing a shoulder issue of late, was limited Wednesday, but his return to all activity one day later sets the stage for the Raiders' top wideout to start Sunday against the Bears alongside Jakobi Meyers. Per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com, Adams acknowledged some frustration Wednesday about having seen a combined nine targets over his last two games, but chances are the Raiders will look to get him the ball more in the coming weeks. However, this weekend, Adams figures to be catching passes from either Brian Hoyer or Aidan O'Connell, with starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) expected to be out versus Chicago.