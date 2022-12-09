Adams secured three of seven targets for 71 yards in the Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.

Adams led the Raiders in receptions, receiving yards and targets as customary, but on a night when Derek Carr threw for only 137 yards, that didn't add up to very meaningful production. The frustrating night for the Raiders' passing attack and Adams in particular was fittingly capped off by a game-sealing interception for the Rams on a 26-yard pass intended for the All-Pro receiver, who posted his lowest reception and yardage totals since Week 8. Adams does have over 70 receiving yards in six straight contests, a streak he'll aim to extend in a Week 15 Monday night home battle versus the Patriots.