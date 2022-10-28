Adams (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after returning to a limited practice Friday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Adams missed two straight days of practice due to an illness, but the wideout's return to the field Friday has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's contest. Fortunately for those relying on Adams in Week 8 fantasy lineups, the Raiders kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, so his playing status will be confirmed prior to the first wave of NFL kickoffs this weekend.