Adams (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday's primetime contest against the Packers, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Adams returned to practice in limited fashion Saturday for the first time this week, paving the way for the All-Pro wideout to potentially play come Monday. While fantasy managers might have to sweat Adam's status closer to Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, neither the Raiders nor the veteran have seemingly released any information that suggests the star target would miss a chance to play against his former team.