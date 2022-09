Adams caught two passes for 12 yards and one touchdown on seven targets against Arizona on Sunday.

Credit is owed to Arizona defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who evidently got the better of Raiders coach Josh McDaniels in the game planning of this contest. Adams is the engine of the Raiders passing game, and the Cardinals managed to deny the Raiders the chance to get the machine up and running. The Raiders need to and likely will get Adams more involved against Tennessee in Week 3.