Adams (shoulder) didn't practice Friday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Adams also didn't practice Thursday, which sets the stage for what he does during Saturday's session to be pivotal with regard to his chances of suiting up Monday night against the Packers. If Adams ends up limited or out versus Green Bay, Tre Tucker and DeAndre Carter would be candidates to see added Week 5 WR snaps for the Raiders behind Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow.