Adams missed practice for a second straight day Thursday due to what's being described as a bad case of the flu, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Pelissero notes that there's optimism Adams will bounce back in time to be ready to go Sunday against the Saints, a notion that would be supported by the wideout's return to practice, in any capacity, Friday.
