Adams (shoulder) is expected to practice in some capacity Saturday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
It remains to be seen what level of practice participation Adams will garner, but given the All-Pro target returned to Sunday's game after injuring his shoulder, it would be surprising if the veteran ultimately wasn't deemed healthy enough to play against his former team Monday night. Expect more information to be revealed in the coming hours.
