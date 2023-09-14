Adams (foot) practiced fully Thursday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

After missing Wednesday's practice, Adams returned to a full session Thursday, which sets the stage for him to lead the Raiders' WR corps Sunday against the Bills. In the team's Week 1 win over the Broncos, Adams caught six of his nine targets for 66 yards, while starting opposite Jakobi Meyers, who hasn't practiced this week due to a concussion.