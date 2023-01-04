Adams (illness) was a full practice participant Wednesday.
The return to a full practice confirms Adams will be ready to go Saturday against the Chiefs, hoping to continue his success with QB Jarrett Stidham, who also upgraded to full participation Saturday. The 30-year-old wideout caught seven of 11 targets for 153 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-34 loss to the 49ers, benefiting from a shockingly effective performance by Stidham.
