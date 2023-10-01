Adams, who exited Sunday's game against the Chargers with a shoulder injury, was subsequently able to return to action, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Prior to his exit, Adams didn't catch his lone target, but it looks like the Raiders' top wideout will now have chance to get back in gear during the second half of Sunday's tilt.
More News
-
Raiders' Davante Adams: Injures shoulder Sunday•
-
Raiders' Davante Adams: Goes off for two scores on SNF•
-
Raiders' Davante Adams: Healthy after early Week 2 exit•
-
Raiders' Davante Adams: May have concussion•
-
Raiders' Davante Adams: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Raiders' Davante Adams: Returns to full practice•