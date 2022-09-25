Adams recorded five receptions on 10 targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Titans.

Adams tied for the team lead with 10 targets, but he produced little with the opportunity. His longest gain went for 18 yards, though none of his other four catches went for more than seven yards. Positively, Adams did score a short touchdown and has now found the end zone in all of his games as a Raider. However, since racking up 141 receiving yards in Week 1, Adams has combined to record only seven receptions for 48 yards across his last two contests.