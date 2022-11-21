Adams recorded seven receptions on 13 targets for 141 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Broncos.

Adams earned double-digit targets for the third consecutive game and shredded the Denver secondary for scores of 31 and 35 yards. The latter was his longest catch of the day and also accounted for the game-winning touchdown, and he also turned in two additional receptions of more than 20 yards. Adams has surpassed 100 receiving yards in each of his last three matchups while also scoring five touchdowns in that span.