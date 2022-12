Adams caught four of nine targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Patriots.

The New England secondary made sure Adams wasn't going to beat them, and he got held to his lowest yardage total since Week 8. He averaged 7.3 catches for 122.5 yards and 1.2 TDs in the six games between those duds however, a level Adams will aim to return to in Week 16 against the Steelers.