Adams (shoulder) is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Adams played through the same injury Monday in a 17-13 win over the Packers, and he'll likely be ready for a matchup with the Patriots this Sunday even if he doesn't practice much (or at all) this week. He drew only four targets against his former team Monday, though he caught all four (for 45 yards) and played 94 percent of the available snaps.