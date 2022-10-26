Adams (illness) didn't practice Wednesday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.
Adams was one of four Raiders who were listed as non-participants Wednesday due to illness. The wideout's status is thus worth tracking in advance of this weekend's game against the Saints. In this past Sunday's 38-20 win over the Texans, Adams hauled in eight of his nine targets for 95 yards.
