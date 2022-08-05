Adams didn't play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game win versus the Jaguars, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
The Raiders' massive offseason trade acquisition, Adams was merely a spectator in his first chance to take the field for the team in an actual game. He'll have up to three more opportunities to do so, starting Sunday, Aug. 14 against the Vikings. Once he does, Adams likely will be on the receiving end of passes from former college teammate Derek Carr.
