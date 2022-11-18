Adams (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Denver, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

After managing three consecutive limited sessions this week as he tends to an abdominal injury, Adams will enter the weekend with a designation for the second time as a member of the Raiders. His Week 11 matchup doesn't kick off until 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, so his status won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes prior. With that knowledge, it may be tough to pivot to another option if Adams is inactive, but if he's available, he'll be looking to replicate the 9-101-0 performance that he put up on the Broncos on 13 targets back in Week 4. Helping his cause is the fact Las Vegas' top tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) and fellow wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (oblique) currently are on injured reserve.