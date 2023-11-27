Adams had five receptions on seven targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 31-17 loss to Kansas City.

Adams finished a close second in receiving for Las Vegas on Sunday behind fellow starter Jakobi Meyers (6-79-1), with both receivers finishing in a tie for the team lead with seven targets apiece. Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell has shown a good rapport with Adams since taking over as the Raiders' starter back in Week 9, producing averages of 5.5 catches and 68.8 receiving yards for the veteran superstar since the switch was made under center. Adams will get to rest during Las Vegas' upcoming bye week before resuming play against the Vikings on Dec. 10.