Adams (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Adams' ability to take every rep Thursday confirms that he was likely limited for maintenance purposes in the Raiders' first Week 9 session Wednesday. After managing just one limited practice a week ago while he contended with flu-like symptoms, Adams suited up for Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Saints but struggled mightily, reeling in just one of five targets for three yards. With the illness further in the rear-view mirror, Adams could be in line for a bounce-back performance this weekend in Jacksonville.