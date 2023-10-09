Adams (shoulder) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Packers.

After working through a shoulder injury during a Week 4 loss to the Chargers in which he caught eight of his 13 targets for 75 yards, Adams missed practice this past Thursday and Friday before returning to a limited session Saturday and drawing an official designation of questionable for Monday's contest. With his active status versus Green Bay confirmed, Adams should remain a key receiving target for QB Jimmy Garoppolo while facing the team that he played for between 2014 and 2021. In four games to date this season, Adams has racked up a fantasy-friendly 33 catches (on 50 targets) for 397 yards and three TDs.