Adams (abdomen) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
The Raiders' top pass catcher, who was limited at practice this past week, approached the contest officially listed as questionable, but Adams will be available Sunday. In the absence of any setbacks, the wideout should maintain a high-volume role in Las Vegas' passing game, which will be without the services slot man Hunter Renfrow (hamstring/ribs) and top tight end Darren Waller (hamstring), with both currently on IR.
More News
-
Raiders' Davante Adams: Expected to play•
-
Raiders' Davante Adams: Status up in air for Sunday•
-
Raiders' Davante Adams: Limited practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Davante Adams: Limited reps in practice•
-
Raiders' Davante Adams: Tops century mark again•
-
Raiders' Davante Adams: Target share could increase•