Adams (illness) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Saints.
After missing two straight days of practice due to an illness, Adams returned to a limited session Friday, and he'll be available Sunday versus New Orleans. In the process, the Raiders' top wideout should continue to see his share of targets from QB Derek Carr in Week 8. To date, Adams has recorded a fantasy-friendly 37 catches (on 63 targets) for 509 yards and five TDs through six contests.
