Adams (illness) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Chargers.

Adams approached the game listed as questionable after an illness led to him being deemed a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through session, but now that his Week 15 availability has been confirmed, the wideout should be able to maintain his high-volume role in the Raiders' passing game. Through 13 games this season, Adams leads the team with a PPR-friendly 76 catches (on 128 targets) for 867 yards and four touchdowns.