Adams will be a candidate to see more work out of the slot in the weeks to come with the Raiders placing Hunter Renfrow (oblique) on injured reserve Thursday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Adams has already earned a massive 31 percent of the Raiders' targets this season, but his looks in the passing offense could climb even further while Renfrow and top tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) are sidelined for at least the next four games with both players headed for injured reserve. Foster Moreau will absorb the majority of Waller's snaps and targets, but the Raiders are left with an unimpressive collection of depth wideouts in Mack Hollins, Keelan Cole and DJ Turner to pick up work in place of Renfrow. While all three of those depth options should see their profiles on offense expand to some extent, Adams could also build on his season-long average of 10.6 targets per game, especially if he sees more work in the slot, where the Raiders would be able to more easily manufacture catchable short-yardage passes for him than if he were playing on the perimeter. While monstrous outings like the 10-146-2 receiving line on 17 targets that Adams turned in Week 9 against the Jaguars shouldn't be expected to be the norm, the absences of Renfrow -- and to a lesser extent, Waller -- at least boosts Adams' odds of replicating that level of production.