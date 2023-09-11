Adams (leg) corralled six of his nine targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over Denver.

Adams had a pedestrian stat line by his lofty standards, but it was good to see him out there for the season opener after suffering a minor leg injury late in camp. New quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo targeted his star wideout nine times, but it was fellow new addition Jakobi Meyers who cashed in on both passing touchdowns Sunday. The latter is dealing with a potential head injury, so Adams could be in store for even more targets against the Bills on Sunday.