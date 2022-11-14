Adams caught nine of 14 targets for 126 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Colts.

For the fifth time this season Adams hauled in over 100 yards, and for the sixth time in nine games he found his way into the end zone, but once again his impressive production didn't help the Raiders pull out a win. The former Packer is on pace for his fourth career season with 100-plus catches and over 1,300 receiving yards, and his sixth campaign with double-digit TDs, heading into a Week 11 clash with an elite Broncos secondary he still beat for a 9-101-0 line on 13 targets in their first meeting this year.