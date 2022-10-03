Adams caught nine of 13 targets for 101 yards in Sunday's 32-23 win over the Broncos.

He also added four yards on one carry. Adams continues to enjoy his reunion with Derek Carr, topping 100 receiving yards in two of four games as a Raider so far, and his volume was especially impressive in this one as Carr only managed to throw for 188 yards in total on the afternoon. Adams saw his TD streak end at three games to begin the season, but he'll look to start a new one in Week 5 in an AFC West clash with Kansas City.