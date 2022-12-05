Adams caught eight of 12 targets for 177 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Chargers.

The 29-year-old's chemistry with Derek Carr, and the lack of other healthy, reliable options in the Raiders passing game, continues to lead to some mind-boggling numbers for Adams. While Sunday's 177 yards set a new personal best in a Las Vegas jersey, he's posted three multi-TD performances in the last five games and topped 120 receiving yards in four of them, a stretch in which he's amassed a staggering 41-664-7 line on 67 targets. Even if the team gets Hunter Renfrow (oblique) or Darren Waller (hamstring) back for Thursday's game against the Rams, Adams doesn't seem likely to slow down against a secondary that just allowed DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett to combine for 17 catches, 255 yards and two TDs against it.