Adams caught one of five targets for three yards and rushed once for a loss of a yard in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Saints.

Adams was completely neutralized by New Orleans' secondary, resulting in his worst performance of the season. In fact, Adams' mere three receiving yards marked the second-lowest total of his decorated nine-year career. Following such an uncharacteristic outing, Adams at least has a good chance to rebound while facing the Jaguars in Week 9.