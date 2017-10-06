Amerson (concussion) is listed as questionable for the Raiders' game Sunday against the Ravens, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Head coach Jack Del Rio revealed that Amerson cleared the concussion protocol, but the cornerback remained a limited participant in Friday's practice, as was the case Wednesday and Thursday. Passing through the protocol rather than getting on the practice field was the bigger obstacle for Amerson to overcome, so assuming the Raiders feel comfortable with where he's at form a conditioning standpoint, it seems likely that he'll suit up Sunday. Though he played significant snaps in each of the Raiders' first three games of the season before departing early last week against the Broncos, Amerson hasn't made many waves from an IDP standpoint, collecting 11 tackles and producing no turnovers over that span.