Raiders' David Amerson: Clears protocol, but questionable Sunday
Amerson (concussion) is listed as questionable for the Raiders' game Sunday against the Ravens, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Head coach Jack Del Rio revealed that Amerson cleared the concussion protocol, but the cornerback remained a limited participant in Friday's practice, as was the case Wednesday and Thursday. Passing through the protocol rather than getting on the practice field was the bigger obstacle for Amerson to overcome, so assuming the Raiders feel comfortable with where he's at form a conditioning standpoint, it seems likely that he'll suit up Sunday. Though he played significant snaps in each of the Raiders' first three games of the season before departing early last week against the Broncos, Amerson hasn't made many waves from an IDP standpoint, collecting 11 tackles and producing no turnovers over that span.
More News
-
Raiders' David Amerson: Will not return Sunday•
-
Raiders' David Amerson: Sustains possible concussion•
-
Raiders' David Amerson: Will start Week 1•
-
Raiders' David Amerson: Passes first level of concussion protocol•
-
Raiders' David Amerson: In concussion protocol•
-
Raiders' David Amerson: Unproductive Saturday•
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
What you missed: TNF breakdown
We were hoping for a shootout between Jameis Winston and Tom Brady, but things didn't go as...