Raiders' David Amerson: Doubtful for Week 11
Amerson (foot) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
The Raiders' bye week apparently didn't provide enough recovery time for Amerson, who is likely to miss his third consecutive game. The 25-year-old did not practice this week and is a likely candidate to ultimately be ruled out prior to Sunday.
