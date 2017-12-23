Amerson (foot) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Eagles, Eddie Paskal of the Raiders' official site reports.

Amerson did not practice this week and is listed as doubtful for the second straight game. The 26-year-old has miss the Raiders' last seven games and at this point doesn't seem likely to make a return in the final two weeks of the season.

