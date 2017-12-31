Amerson (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Amerson will end the season with nine consecutive absences due to the foot injury, making it surprising the Raiders never placed him on injured reserve. As has been the case throughout the second half of the campaign, Sean Smith, TJ Carrie and Dexter McDonald are expected to serve as the teams primary cornerbacks in the season finale.

