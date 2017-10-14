Raiders' David Amerson: Questionable for Sunday
Amerson is dealing with a shoulder injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Amerson was inactive for last Sunday's loss to the Ravens despite clearing the concussion protocol, but is now battling a shoulder issue. The 25-year-old was limited in practice this week, with TJ Carrie and Dexter McDonald set for increased roles if Amerson is unable to play.
