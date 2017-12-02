Raiders' David Amerson: Questionable for Week 13
Amerson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Amerson has missed the Raiders' last four games with a foot injury, but limited practices from Wednesday through Friday will keep him in consideration for a return heading into the weekend. Though not a standout cornerback, Amerson's availability would boost a secondary that has struggled to create turnovers this season.
