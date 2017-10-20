Raiders' David Amerson: Questionable to return to Thursday's contest
Amerson is questionable to return to Thursday's contest after suffering a foot injury.
Should Amerson be unable to return, look for Gareon Conley to see additional work within the Raiders secondary.
More News
-
Raiders' David Amerson: Ready for Sunday's contest•
-
Raiders' David Amerson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Raiders' David Amerson: Clears protocol, but questionable Sunday•
-
Raiders' David Amerson: Will not return Sunday•
-
Raiders' David Amerson: Sustains possible concussion•
-
Raiders' David Amerson: Will start Week 1•
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...