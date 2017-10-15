Raiders' David Amerson: Ready for Sunday's contest
Amerson (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Amerson will avoid missing his second consecutive game, which is important for a Raiders defense that doesn't have much offensive support. Amerson has 11 tackles (eight solo) and four pass breakups in four games this season.
