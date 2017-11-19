Raiders' David Amerson: Set to sit Sunday
Amerson (foot) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
This was expected due to Amerson's doubtful designation Friday, so he'll miss his third consecutive game. The fifth-year pro has just four pass breakups this season, one year removed from racking up 16 pass breakups in 2016. Sean Smith and Dexter McDonald will continue to see a heightened snap count in Amerson's absence.
More News
-
Raiders' David Amerson: Doubtful for Week 11•
-
Raiders' David Amerson: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' David Amerson: Set to sit Sunday•
-
Raiders' David Amerson: Will not play Sunday•
-
Raiders' David Amerson: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' David Amerson: Questionable to return to Thursday's contest•
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...