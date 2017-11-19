Amerson (foot) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

This was expected due to Amerson's doubtful designation Friday, so he'll miss his third consecutive game. The fifth-year pro has just four pass breakups this season, one year removed from racking up 16 pass breakups in 2016. Sean Smith and Dexter McDonald will continue to see a heightened snap count in Amerson's absence.

