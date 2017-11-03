Amerson (foot) didn't practice Thursday or Friday and won't suit up Sunday against the Dolphins.

Amerson will miss his second consecutive game with this ailment. The fifth-year corner has been inconsistent in his production this season, but he still has a modest total of 18 tackles (14 solo) and four pass breakups. The Raiders are injury-riddled in their secondary, so Dexter McDonald and Sean Smith will both log significant playing time.