Raiders' David Amerson: Set to sit Sunday
Amerson (foot) didn't practice Thursday or Friday and won't suit up Sunday against the Dolphins.
Amerson will miss his second consecutive game with this ailment. The fifth-year corner has been inconsistent in his production this season, but he still has a modest total of 18 tackles (14 solo) and four pass breakups. The Raiders are injury-riddled in their secondary, so Dexter McDonald and Sean Smith will both log significant playing time.
