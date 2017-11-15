Amerson (foot) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Amerson's return would give the Raiders a fully healthy defense to face the Patriots on Sunday, not to mention how much he can help against the league's top passing offense. However, the fifth-year pro has missed the last two games, so he'll likely need a full speed practice in order to be ready for game play.

