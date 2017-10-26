Raiders' David Amerson: Sits out practice Wednesday
Amerson (foot) did not participate at the Raiders' practice Wednesday.
Amerson suffered the foot injury during last Thursday's win over the Chiefs, and played only 28 of 62 defensive snaps in the game. The 25-year-old has dealt with multiple concussions and a shoulder injury in addition to his current foot issue this season. Amerson's status for Sunday's game against the Bills should become clearer as the week goes on, but it's not the start to the practice week one would hope for.
